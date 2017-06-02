India-Russia defence, strategic partnership a factor in world stability : PM

Agencies, St Petersburg

Describing the 70 years of relationship between Russia and India as a story of trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the two countries were looking to further boost their defence, economic and political cooperation.

In a statement after the Summit level talks with President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister said the two countries had convergence of views on major global political and economic issues, including on terrorism, Afghanistan, the Middle east and G20. Mr Modi thanked Mr Putin for his country’s ‘’unconditional support’’ to India’s stand on cross-border terrorism.

He said the Russia-India Strategic Partnership was a pillar of strength and their partnership will be an important factor in stability in the world. Describing energy cooperation as an important element of economic cooperation, the Prime Minister hailed the finalization of the agreement on Kudankulam five and six today.

The Prime Minister invited the private sectors of both the countries to play an active part in the enhancement of trade and economic cooperative ties. Underlining that defence partnership between the two countries had been very strong, the Prime Minister said whatever might have been the state of international situation, the defence and strategic partnership between the two nations had protected their interest.

He noted that the two countries will hold their first tri-services exercise this year. He said that the physical connectivity which will be boosted by the International North-South Transportation Corridor and FTA with Europe for which negotiations were on would further boost the economic ties. Mr Modi said there had been progress in investment and they were quiet close to the target of 30 bn dollar by 2025.