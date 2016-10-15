India, Rusia sign mega defence deals among 16 MoUs

Agencies, Panaji

India and Russia today signed 16 MoUs, including major Defence and Energy deals after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin here.

An agreement for joint development of one billion dollar 226 TKamov helicopters that operate in high altitude areas, and another for Rs 39000 crore S-400 Triumf air defence system, besides MoUs on development of smart cities, high speed railway and gas supplies are among the total 16 MoUs signed between the two countries.

They also include those related to cooperation in education and ship building. The two leaders also jointly laid the foundation of unit three and four of Kudankulam nuclear power plant by remote clicking.