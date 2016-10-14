India rubbishes Pak media report on surgical strikes

Agencies, New Delhi

India today rubbished a report in a Pakistan’s media outlet which claimed that Indian foreign secretary S Jaishankar, in a recent meeting with German ambassador in New Delhi, is said to have admitted that there were no “surgical strikes” undertaken by the Indian Army inside the PoK.

An External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said Pakistan daily, News International Pakistan’s story titled “Indian FS admits surgical strikes was bluff” is completely concocted and baseless. The paper quoted an ‘informed official source” saying that the Pakistani authorities had been officially conveyed by its mission in Berlin that during an official meeting with the German foreign office, Pakistan was told about India’s fake “surgical strikes”.

“German Ambassador Dr Martin Ney was in the group of foreign envoys briefed by the Foreign Secretary on September 29 on the surgical strikes. They have no further conversations since on this subject,” Mr Swarup said in a tweet. The newspapers went on to claim that the Modi government has been under pressure from Aam Admi Party and Congress to show the evidence of ‘surgical strikes’.

“There were reports that the BJP might opt to come with some sort of fake clips of the strike but such a move would not be able to withstand the technical scrutiny that the fake video would be subjected to,” it said.

Ever since the Indian Army carried raids across the Line of Control(LoC), Pakistani media outlets have been publishing stories which claim that the surgical strikes never took place. The Pakistani Army even conducted a guided tour for dozens of mediapersons in areas along the LoC to prove its claims that the surgical strikes were fake.