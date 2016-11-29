India outplay England by 8 wickets in Mohali Test

Agencies, Mohali

Functioning like a well-knit team India comprehensively defeated England by eight wickets on the fourth day of the third Test played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here today.

India made 104 for 2 in their second innings. Parthiv Patel hit the winning stroke boundary of the bowling of Gareth Batty.

Chasing a target of 103 runs, left-handed Parthiv Patel, recalled into the Test team after eight years in place of injured Wriddhiman Saha, and Cheteshwar Pujara realised 88 runs for the second wicket.

Pujara returned to the pavilion, caught by Joe Root of the bowling of leg break bowler Adil Rashid. Pujara’s wicket fell at 81 in 17.2 overs. Pujara scored 25. His contribution in the first innings was 51.

After Pujara’s dismissal, captain Virat Kohli joined Parthiv Patel.

They got the required runs. Parthiv Patel played a superb knock unbeaten 67 from 54 balls. His knock was studded with 11 boundaries and one six. Parthiv Patel played a fine knock of 42 in the first innings Virat Kohli remained not out on 6.