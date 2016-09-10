Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
6:19 pm - Saturday September 10, 2016

India opens account in Rio Paralympics with gold, bronze

September 10, 2016 4:59 pm

Agencies, Rio De Janeiro

India opened its account at the ongoing Rio Paralympics early this morning when Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati bagged gold and bronze medals respectively in the men’s high jump T-42 event.

Another Indian in fray at the event Sharad Kumar finished at sixth spot. With a leap of 1.

89 meters, Thangavelu scripted history as he became first Indian high-jumper to win a gold at Paralympics.

With 19 parathletes, this is India’s largest ever contingent sent to any Paralympic event.

