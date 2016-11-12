India, Japan ink Civil Nuclear pact

Agencies, Tokyo

India and Japan today signed a historic agreement for cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy after the summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. Nine other agreements were also signed by the two sides including one on cooperation in the field of Outer Space.

The two sides were in discussions over the agreement for a long time which had been concluded in December last year when Mr Abe visited New Delhi for the annual summit. Only the procedural formalities and scrubbing of text were left to be completed by the respective governments.

Tokyo has made a rare exception for India to sign the nuclear agreement with the country, which was not party to Non-Proliferation Treaty, though New Delhi unilaterally abides all the norms of it. The inking of the pact has come as big boost for India’s bid for the membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group, a 48-member strong cartel that controls the nuclear trade across the globe.

Addressing a joint media briefing along with the Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Modi described the signing of the nuclear pact as a historic step. “Today’s signing of the Agreement for Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy marks a historic step in our engagement to build a clean energy partnership,” he said.

He said the cooperation in the nuclear field will help India to combat the challenge of Climate Change. Mr Modi thanked Mr Abe, the Japanese Government and Parliament for their support to the agreement. The present agreement provides for bilateral cooperation in the field of Nuclear Energy.