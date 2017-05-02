India is fast adopting less cash economy : Jaitley

Agencies, New Delhi

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive which played a ‘pivotal role’ in transforming the Indian economy into a digital one, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said India is growing faster in adoption of less cash economy.

Referring to the example of Sweden’s economy, where people don’t transact in cash, the Minister said, “We have not scaled to their level but we are moving fast in that direction.

In Sweden, cash is not accepted by any entity.Even if they accept it, they will not give you change.” He was speaking at the leading private sector lender ICICI Bank’s Rural Summit, where the banker has dedicated 100 digital villages to the nation.