India, Iran poised to struck mega gas deal in Persian Gulf

Agencies, New Delhi

India and Iran today agreed to conclude an agreement on Farzad-B gas deal within next three months. The two sides agreed to make their best endeavours to conclude the definitive agreement by February next year, an official announcement said after the official level talks in Tehran between the petroleum ministries of the countries.

During the discussions, the two sides took stock of the progress since the April ministerial meetings and expressed satisfaction at the ongoing negotiations. ONGC Videsh was preparing a Master Development Plan for the gas field while also working on a gas pricing formula keeping in view of the global gas price scenario.

Joint Secretary in the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry Sunjay Sudhir led the Indian side during the talks while Iranian delegation was headed by Dr Amir-Hossein Zamaninia, Deputy Minister of Petroleum.

They discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of oil and gas, including ongoing negotiations of Farzad-B gas fields. Mr Sudhir was accompanied by India’s Ambassador to Tehran Saurabh Kumar and one of the top officials of ONGC Videsh.

Discussions on Farzad-B received a major boost during the visit of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Iran in April this year when he met his Iranian counterpart Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

Both sides also agreed to explore possibilities for expanding the footprint of Indian companies through their participation in production and development fields. ONGC Videsh as the operator in the Farsi offshore exploration block in the Persian Gulf drilled an exploration well in Farzad-B area to discover gas.

According to current estimates, Farzad-B has Gas Initial in Place of 18.75 TCF. ONGC Videsh is partnered by Indan Oil and Oil India Ltd in Farzad-B. India has also been one of Iran’s largest buyers of crude oil in the last several years.