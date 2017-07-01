India enters into ‘One nation-One tax’ GST regime

Agencies, New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today jointly launched the new indirect tax regime Goods and Services Tax (GST), ushering a new era of ‘One Nation-One Tax’ in the Indian economy.

At the stroke of the midnight India entered into the much awaited and talked about ‘One nation-One tax’ Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

The The biggest ever tax reform GST, which is expected to rewrite the rules of business, while reducing the burden on the common man.

It will integrate India into a common market, bigger than the European Union. It is expected that by doing away with the plethora of taxes and barriers on state borders, GST will accelerate economic growth.