Agencies, Dhaka

The Men’s Indian Hockey team defeated Malaysia 2-1 in Finals of the Hero Asia Cup 2017 here on Sunday clinching the coveted cup.

For India it was Ramandeep who scored the very first goal in the 3rd minute while the second goal came through Lalit Upadhyay in 29th minute.

India from the very start of the game played on an attacking mode putting the Malaysian side on defensive mode. While for Malaysia the lone goal came through Shahril Saabah in 50th minute.