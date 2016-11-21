India beats England by 246 runs, take 1-0 lead

Agencies, Visakhapatnam

India rode on a superb bowling performance to beat England by 246 runs in the second cricket Test at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium here this afternoon to lead the five-match series 1-0.

Chasing 405, England lost wickets at frequent intervals on the fifth and final day to end their second innings at 158.

Debutant off-spinner Jayant Yadav enjoyed a memorable Test with figures of 3-30 while star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also bagged three wickets. Pacer Mohammed Shami and left-arm pacer Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each.

England skipper Alistair Cook top scored for his team with 54 runs while Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 34.

India captain Virat Kohli, who has been in excellent form with the bat in recent times, was adjudged the Man of the Match for his knocks of 167 and 81 runs.

Ashwin was the most successful among the Indian bowlers with a total of eight wickets in the match.