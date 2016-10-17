Agencies, Dharamsala

India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in first ODI at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here today. For India openers Rohit and Rahane gave a good start as they added 49 runs for the first wicket partnership, but Rohit was dismissed LBW scoring 14 off 26, as hosts were 49/1 when Kohli came to bat, meanwhile Rahane too lost his wicket with a score of 33 hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

However, Kohli and Pandey added 40 runs for the 3rd wicket partnership. Pandey didn’t last long before being dismissed to Ish Sodhi. Dhoni scored quick 21 off 24 balls before a mix-up led to captain’s departure. Kohli opened up a bit after scoring fifty and found the odd boundary to finish the chase in a hurry. In his nine hits to the ropes, the cover-drives were the best and so was the pull.

New Zealand kept persisting with the short-ball and even after leaking runs against Rohit and Rahane, they didn’t stop against Kohli. Pandya took three important wickets and gave 31 runs in his quota of seven overs as India decimated New Zealand by six wickets to take 1-0 lead in the five match ODI series.

“On a debut, getting the Man of the Match is special. This moment I will cherish in my life,” Pandya said in the post match presentation ceremony. Pandya who featured in India’s T20 World up campaign suffered from poor form. But the all-rounder honed his skills to earn his maiden ODI call.

“I am very happy and it’s good to be back. I was nervous a bit, but I bowled a lot in Australia and the domestic season,” he said. After electing to bowl first, Pandya got an early breakthrough and India capitalised on the start to bundle out New Zealand for 190.