Agencies, Kanpur

India defeated New Zealand by 197 runs in the first Test on the last day as the Black Caps were out for 236 in their second innings here at Green Park today.

Earlier, India in their second innings scored 377 for 5 putting before the visitors a target of 434 runs, which the Kiwis failed to chase and on the 5th day shortly after the lunch they were bundled out for 236 runs in the their second innings.

With this, India secured 1-0 lead in the three test series.