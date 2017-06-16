India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets

Agencies, Birmingham

Captain Virat Kohli led from the front as India entered their fourth Champions Trophy final (the most by any side) after a thoroughly professional chase against Bangladesh at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Thursday. Kohli (96*) and Rohit Sharma (123) remained unbeaten at the crease as India aced the chase of 265 with 9 wickets in hand and 9.5 overs remaining.

The match also marked Yuvraj Singh’s 300th. uvraj is the 19th player and 5th Indian to appear in 300 or more ODIs. Interestingly, Yuvi began his ODI journey in 2000 Champions Trophy and 17 years later he featured in his 300th ODI in the 2017 edition of the tournament.

An entertaining 123-run third wicket partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim put Bangladesh in a strong position but their middle order failed to fully capitalise on that foundation.

Bangladesh ended their 50 overs on 264 for seven after Tamim top scored with 70 and Mushfaqir made 61, but with a stronger middle and lower order contribution they would have expected to reach around 300. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed two early wickets for India.