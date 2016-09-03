India announces defence line credit of US$ five hundred million for Vietnam

Agencies, Hanoi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a new defence Line of Credit of US$ Five Hundred million for Vietnam to facilitate deeper defence cooperation with the country.

The Prime Minister also announced grant of US$ 5 million for the establishment of a Software Park in the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang, after his talk with his counterpart Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc here.

The Prime Minister held extensive talk with Mr Phuc during which the two leaders covered a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

The two countries also concluded an agreement on space coopearation which the PM said “would allow Vietnam to join hands with Indian Space Research Organisation to meet its national development objectives”.

Mr Modi said “Enhancing bilateral commercial engagement is also India’s strategic objective. For this, new trade and business opportunities will be tapped to achieve the trade target of fifteen billion dollars by 2020”.