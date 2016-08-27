India aims to become global arbitration centre : Prasad

Agencies, New Delhi

Expressing his views on the need for a robust arbitration forum for the five-member bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), Law, Justice and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said India is keen to provide an expeditious dispute resolution system to investors and aims to become a global arbitration centre.

Speaking at a conference on international arbitration in BRICS countries, Mr Prasad said, “While we welcome investments, we are keen on expeditious dispute resolution system. We want India to become a centre for global arbitration.” It is being believed that the international arbitration centres in Delhi and Mumbai are likely to be launched soon.

Mr Prasad added that though India has some of the best judges, they do not get adequate representation in the international arbitration cases. “If there is growth in business, disputes will rise. That’s why there is a need to put in place a robust arbitration forum,” the Minister said. He added, “If BRICS comprises around 42 per cent of population and 30 per cent of geography then why do we see less number of arbitrators from these countries.”

The Minister said close to 70 per cent of arbitrators in international arbitration proceedings belong to the Western world and the quantum of penalties imposed are heavy which could unsettle the economies of the nations in investor-state dispute settlement. Mr Prasad said the global world is one of inter-dependence, “but the world will not become global unless the local concerns of each nation are addressed”.

Mr Prasad described the dispute resolution mechanism in international arbitration as “ad-hoc and unpredictable” with a pre-dominance of arbitrators trained in the Western jurisprudence and not adequately briefed and conversant with the domestic social welfare issues of the emerging economies. Ajay Tyagi, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance pointed out that there was a lack of adequate representation of developing countries on the arbitral panels and limited options to appeal awards or adverse orders in cases where it is justifiable.

He suggested that there should be a mechanism for early dismissal of frivolous claims. Onkar S Kanwar, Past President, FICCI and Chair of BRICS Business Council said that an efficient and effective measure for the resolution of any commercial or investment dispute between investors or business entities from amongst the BRICS nations is imperative to encourage further economic activity and cooperation. He said the BRICS Business Council believes that international arbitration is an important area where we need to work closely with the government. “

As our trade and investment flows gather further momentum, there will be cases and issues that would call for resolution and the need for arbitration will only increase,” he added. N G Khaitan, President, ICA, pointed out that India can become a hub for international arbitration because now it is speedy, cost-effective, transparent and time bound.

The Indian arbitration law is more progressive as compared to other big countries. He added that to make India an international arbitration hub it was necessary to allow foreign arbitrators to participate in the country.