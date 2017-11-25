Ind vs SL Day 2, 2nd Test: Ind 312/2 at stumps

Nagpur,

India were 312/2 at stumps on the Day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium here on Saturday.India leads by 107 runs with 8 wickets remaining to Sri Lanka’s 205 total.

During the close of the play, Pujara (121) and Kohli (54) were at the crease.It was Vijay (128) and Pujara (121) unbeaten which put India in a commanding position against the visitors here on day two of the second Test.

The Indian team lost opener Lokesh Rahul (7) cheaply on the opening day in the second innings, but Vijay and Pujara stood firm at the crease on day 2 hitting Sri Lanka bowlers giving away 305 runs taking away just one wicket.Vijay and Pujara added double century partnership of 209 for the second wicket and put India in a strong position.

This was Vijay’s 10th Test century.He scored 128 off 221 deliveries hitting 11 fours and a six while Pujara, remained not out scoring 121 off 284 balls hitting 13 fours.

Throughout the day, Sri Lanka managed to claim only one wicket when the hosts crossed 200 runs Vijay was caught by Perera in Herath’s bowl.After Vijay’s exit skipper Kohli came in and scored half century before the end of play.

Kohli’s 54 came off in 70 balls hitting 6 fours and added a useful contribution of 96 runs with Pujara for the third wicket partnership.