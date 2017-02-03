Increase no. of NCC Cadets to prepare patriots

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there is need to increase number of cadets in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to prepare disciplined, patriots and conscientious citizens for the state and the country. State government is working on a work plan for this along with the National Cadet Corps Directorate.

Chouhan was addressing a felicitation ceremony organized for National Cadet Corps cadets at the CM House here today. These cadets participated in the Republic Day camp 2017 and secured the fifth position at the All India level.

118 cadets chosen by the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh National Cadet Corps Directorate include cadets from the two states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister presented the CM flag and trophy to Raipur group for acquiring the first position in all activities.

The Chief Minister said that the government will meet the expenses incurred on the education of talented and bright children. He said that bright students should get the opportunity to exhibit their talents.

Students learn the lesson of patriotism through the N.C.C and National Service Scheme. They work to shape the future. He said that daughters should also actively take part in the N.C.C. wholeheartedly. They have been given 33 per cent reservation in government services. Felicitation of Cadets The Chief Minister felicitated cadets who stood first in various activities.

He also felicitated Saroj Boriwal, Balika Cadet Anudeshak, Air Squadron cadet Sunidhi Chouhan, Naval Squadron cadet Varun Goswami and R and Squadron cadet Anil Jain for best performance. This year the Junior FIFA Football World Cup-2017 is being organized in India.

Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister presented the cadets with one football each to encourage the game of football. It is noteworthy that there has been widespread expansion of N.C.C. in the state in which there are 80 thousand cadets out of which 53 thousand are boys and 26 thousand are girls. N.C.C activities are being carried out in 558 schools and 299 colleges. N.C.C. cadets have obtained significant achievements in the year 2016-17.

They bagged the fifth position in the New Delhi Republic Day camp, sixth position in the Nau Sainik camp, eighth position in the Vayu Sainik camp and fifth position in the national games. In order to familiarize the general public with the benefits of cashless transactions, 72 thousand cadets taught nearly 7 lakhs citizens how to make cashless transactions. Cadets gave a melodious presentation of a group song and stunning dance performance on the occasion. N.C.C. Additional Director General Major General AK Sapra, Commissioner Higher Education M.B. Ojha and Smt. Sadhana Singh Chouhan was also present.