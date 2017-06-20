Inaugural flight of India-Afghan air corridor lands in Delhi

Agencies, New Delhi

An aircraft packed with 60 tons of Afghan plants with medicinal uses marked the opening of the first air cargo corridor between Afghanistan and India on Monday.

The cargo, worth about $5 million dollars, was the first in what officials from the two countries hope will be many flights allowing Afghan and Indian companies to bypass Pakistan, which strictly limits the shipment of goods by land between India and Afghanistan and is often involved in border disputes with them.

The flight was received today by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ganapati Raju. The decision to establish an Air Freight Corridor between Afghanistan and India was taken in the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ashraf Ghani in September 2016 during the President’s visit to India.

“We hope to extend air cargo flights to other cities between India and Afghanistan,’’ the Ministry of External Affairs said here today. The connectivity established through the Air Freight Corridor will provide Afghanistan, a landlocked country, greater access to markets in India, and will allow Afghan businessmen to leverage India’s economic growth and trade networks for its benefit. It would enable Afghan farmers quick and direct access to the Indian markets for their perishable produce.