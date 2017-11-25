The 70th Aalami Tabliqui Ijitima began in Bhopal with the Namaz of Fajeer on November 25. It will last for three days till November 27. About 15 lakh devotees are participating in it.

The Ijtima of Dhaka in Bangla Desh is the biggest Ijtima and the Bhopal Ijtima is 2nd biggest. It started in 1948 on a very small scale and all in these year it has grown as magnum opus.

Earlier it was held within the city at Tajul Masajid but the growing city density and size of Ijtima both it was shifted to outskirts of city at Entkhedi in a land spread out of 65 acres. The Muslim community should make changes into it to meet the requirements of changing time.

Recently the Central Government took the issue of tyranny towards Muslim women in the custom of “triple talaq”. There also some diehard fanatics opposed in the name of religion.

But some Muslim clergy opened admitted it was the most “misused and abused practice of triple talaq” among Muslim. Despite such deep realization never any Muslim religious or social leader or in Ijtima ever uttered a word against this evil practice.

Once a Simi activist was caught in Bhopal for his anti India activities said that after listening the speeches in Jammats no one can love India.

The Ijtima consists of mostly the Jammat and in view of Simi man statement the Muslim leaders at Ijtima must look into the affairs of Jammat to find out are they indulging in anti-India activities and connected with them.

In the days Islamic terrorism in Kashmir and by Simi in Madhya Pradesh they must ensure that such anti-India element do not operate under the grab of Jammat.