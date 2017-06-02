IIFA Awards, this time in New York

Mumbai, The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) announced the 18th edition of the most spectacular celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide that will be hosted in the city of New York, from 13th – 15th July this year and will be aired exclusively on COLORS channel.

To reveal some of the exciting details about the upcoming NEXA IIFA AWARDS, superstar Salman Khan was joined by leading Bollywood ladies Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at the official IIFA press conference here yesterday.

On the occasion, Salman Khan told reporters “It always feels great to be a part of the IIFA and I look forward to the 2017 IIFA Awards.

” Katrina Kaif said “I’m really excited and looking forward to performing at the IIFA awards this year.

‘ Speaking about her debut performance at IIFA, Alia Bhatt shares, “I am very excited to be a part of IIFA 2017, as this is going to be my debut at the IIFA Awards after five years in the industry.

I am super excited that IIFA is being held in the beautiful city New York.

‘ This year, IIFA rocks will celebrate 25 years of AR Rahman in the industry.

The show is set to feature a never seen before medley of musicians that includes Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri.

IIFA rocks will be hosted by the charismatic duo Riteish Deshmukh and Manish Paul while Karan Johan will be host for the awards.

There will be stunning performances from Bollywood megastars such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and others.