ICC ODI rankings: Kohli retains top spot; surpasses Tendulkar

Dubai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen released here on Monday after the run machine achieved highest ever rating points by an Indian surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli also returned to the top of the rankings for ODI batsmen within ten days of losing that position to AB de Villiers of South Africa after India won the 3 match ODI series 2-1 against New Zealand on Sunday.

This is Kohli’s best ever rating points with 889 by an Indian batsman surpassing the legend Tendulkar after Kohli scored 263 in the series against New Zealand. “The previous highest rating was held by Sachin Tendulkar with 887 points in 1998, and by Kohli earlier this year,” the ICC release statement said.

In the bowling department in ODI rankings speedster Hasan Ali of Pakistan is at top spot while Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is at his best career ranking at third spot after taking six wickets in the concluded ODI series against New Zealand.

India, however, couldn’t overtake South Africa in the team rankings despite the series win, ending with 119 points and staying at the No 2 spot, behind South Africa who have 121.