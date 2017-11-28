ICAI organizes a pledge taking ceremony in ITT centre

Chronicle Reporter, Bhopal

As you are all aware that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has always been at the forefront in the development of the accountancy profession in the country.

Today, ICAI has earned the trust and confidence of the society and is Partnering in Nation building by supporting various initiatives of the Government. As you may be aware that on 125th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar i.e. November 26, 2015, the Government had celebrated “Constitution Day” for the first time.

Earlier it was celebrated as law day. The Government of India had also decided that the “Constitution Day” would be celebrated every year. Hence in process of same institute of chartered accountants of India decided to organize a Pledge taking Ceremony to commemorate “3rdConstitution Day” on November 27, 2017 on all India Basis.

Accordingly Bhopal Branch of ICAI too organized a pledge taking ceremony in ITT centre of Bhopal where approx. 125 students along with approx 30 chartered accountants took pledge according to preamble of constitution of India.

On this occasion CA Anup Shrivastava, chairman Bhopal gave the welcome speech and told the relevance of constitution day. Among other members, CA Abhishek Gupta (Vice Chairman), CA Zuber Ullah Khan (secretary), CA Saurabh Shrivastava, CA Navneet Garg were also present on the occasion.