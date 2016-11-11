ICAI celebrated National/ World Commerce Education Day

Bhopal : The Bhopal Branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has celebrated “ National\ World Commerce Education Day” on 10th November 2016 at the Meeting Hall of ITT Centre, ICAI Bhopal branch, Zone-1, M.P.Nagar, Bhopal. This program is organized to popularize Commerce Education, particularly CA Course amongst the schools and colleges & other stake holders, World/National Commerce Education Day has been celebrated with the theme “Expanding Horizons of Commerce Education”, World/ National Commerce Education Day.

The program has been celebrated as one of the main Commerce festivals across India as well as abroad organized by the committees of ICAI. Exhibitions have also been organized to promote the Commerce Education at many locations. In this program students of the schools and colleges have very actively participated and showcased their talent and creativity. To enhance and manifest the creative side of CA students, contests like Essay writing, Caption writing and Slogan writing were organized which included areas like nature, current affairs and pictorial interpretation as topics.

Essay writing was held on the topic, ‘Are credit cards more harmful than debit cardsT, and topic for the slogan writing was ‘Current scenario of air pollution in Delhi’. Students actively participated with enthusiasm and interest and looked forward to more of such activities and events upcoming. Chairman Bhopal Branch CA Sourabh Shrivastava, CICSA Chairman CA Zuber Ullah, Coordinator CA Hemant Jain and Managing Committee Member CA Anup Shrivastava also participated in the program. In the program more than 50 students had participated.