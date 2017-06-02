I was the first person to raise my voice against demonetisation : Mamata

Agencies, Kolkata

Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has said she was the first person to raise her voice against the draconian demonetisation, and reacted to the decision – not ten days or fifteen days later, but within two hours.

According to a party statement here today, Ms Banerjee said, ” While we are strongly against black money, corruption, we are deeply concerned about common people, small traders, how will they buy essentials tomorrow? This is financial chaos, disaster let loose on the common people of India.

He (Prime Minister) could not get back the promised black money from abroad, hence so much drama. ” ‘ We want to know from the Prime Minister how our poorest brothers and sisters, who’ve received their week’s hard-earned wage in one Rs 500 note will buy atta, chawal tomorrow. This is a heartless and ill-conceived blow to the common people, the middle class, the agricultural cooperatives, the tea garden workers, the unorganised labour sector, shopkeepers, farmers, small businessmen.

All will suffer, there will be starvation deaths, ” she added. ” Trinamool means grassroots. This is the voice of the people. More than 200 people have died. Lives have been ruined irrespective of caste, community and creed. This is not merely an inconvenience, it is killing the economy. In a year, the three months from December to February are the most productive time for construction and development projects. Everything is shut, progress is halted.

The tea garden and jute mill workers are not receiving their salary and are in distress. The transport sector has been hit, ” Ms Banerjee averred. The Centre has given exemption from demonetisation to all its sectors – railways, transport, petroleum – but state-controlled agricultural cooperatives have not been permitted to exchange currency, she said adding, ” This is not federalism, States have shut down. ”

Trinamool Congress raised the issue of black money in Parliament in 1998. Trinamool MPs had a demonstration on black money both inside and outside Parliament in 2014. ” What is the Government doing about electoral reforms ? ” she questioned and said, ” We have been raising the issue of electoral reforms for two decades. 80% of donations received by parties are from unknown sources. ” ‘ Demonetisation is a big black scandal. People are suffering.

This is a grim situation. We have offered concrete suggestions. One of the suggestions offered is to allow old and new 500 rupee notes to function parallel to each other. If you had to keep demonetisation a secret, what prevented you from printing more Rs 100 notes and other smaller denominations ? ” the Chief Minister asserted. ” Four out of five villages in India don’t have a bank.

We all want to get to a cashless society. But 95% debit cards in India are not used to buy anything, they are used only to withdraw cash. One Minister may want to buy his vegetables and do his laundry with plastic, everybody cannot, ” she stated. ” Anyone who opposes the Government policy is not supporting black money, is corrupt or anti-national.

The Prime Minister thinks he alone is the messiah and all of us are devils. We strongly oppose the Government because poor are suffering and economy is being killed, ” she said. ” Try as you may, through your agencies, to hassle and harass us, it will embolden our conviction to fight. You may even try to jail us, but that will only make our movement stronger because we are fighting for the people. This is not a political movement. This is a people’s movement, ” she reacted strongly.