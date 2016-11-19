I spent childhood on rail platforms, I want to transform this sector : Modi

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called upon Railways to run on track of “gati” (speed) and “pragati” (progress) both, as this is essential in a technology-driven century. Mr Modi was addressing the opening day of Rail Vikas Shivir (Rail Development camp) at Surajkund through video conferencing today.

Calling the Indian Railways to change with changing times, the PM said the century has changed and with it the systems in the Railways must also change. “I am confident the team that we have today, can achieve this”.

There was a need for Railways to develop and become financially strong so that it would benefit the country and specially those working for the organisation, Mr Modi said. Referring to the merging of Railway Budget into the General Budget, the Prime Minister said the focus of the government on Railway Budget was never politics and “we have worked towards a paradigm shift in the Railways”.

Lauding the ideation process and involvement of employees in the development of Railways, he said good ideas could come from anyone and each official was doing their own work which was good but “we also have to work together and think about how we want the Railways to be”. The Prime Minister also talked about his strong association with the Railways since his childhood.

“My childhood was spent on rail platforms and that is all the reason, why I want to transform this sector,” he said. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu thanked the Prime Minister for inspiring the Railways family and his continued guidance and support in efforts to reform the organisation.

Minister of State for Railways and Minister and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Communications Manoj Sinha, MoS Railways Rajen Gohain and Chairman Railway Board A K Mittal also spoke at the camp.