I have no aspiration for CM post : Shivpal to nephew Akhilesh Yadav

Agencies, Lucknow

Taking ahead of his outburst on October 24 during the party’s meeting, Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh, president Shivpal Singh Yadav today announced that he has no aspiration to become the chief minister and will continue to serve the party as a worker even without any post.

” Post has no relevance for a person to become great and leaders like Gandhi, JP and Lohia were the leaders of the country without getting any post. But it is certain that several SP workers who sacrificed for the party did not get anything till now but some people who were just close to some leaders got everything,” he said in an indirect attack on chief minister Akhilesh Yadav besides even warning the party leaders that ,” some infiltrators were trying to create problem and indiscipline in the party.”

Addressing the silver jubilee foundation day function at the Janeshwar Mishra park here in presence of senior leaders, Shivpal warned that indiscipline in the party and insult of party president Mulayam Singh Yadav would not be tolerated at any cost and those who are indulging in it would not be accommodated in the party at all. However, during his speech, Shivpal, turned emotional in an indirect attack on his nephew,” Kitna bhi mera apmaan kar lena, kitni bhi baar mujhe barkhast kar dena, main jaanta hoon ki maine accha kaam kia hai( Insult me whenever you like, sack me when you want, but I know that I have done good work in the government)”.

He further said,” Khoon mangoge toh khoon bhi de denge, CM kabhi nhi banana; kitna bhi apmaan karlo, main jaanta hoon accha kaam kia hai”( If you want blood that too I will give. I don’t want to become a CM. You can insult me anytime but I know I have worked good).” However, he also questioned on the CM post , saying that,” Akhilesh felt bad when I said some people did not deserve the post they got. But it is the truth that some people got the post due to family legacy and while some got for their hard work.”

In an indirect attack on sacked party leader and his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, the SP state president said,” Hum jante hain hum logon ke beech ghuspetiye ghus gaye hain;jo aise mahoul paida karte hain,unse savdhaan rehne ki zarurat hai( I know there are some inflitrators in the party who are creating such atmosphere. We have to be cautious about them)”. He further said that he was ready to give any sacrifice for the party and any directive of party president Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Appreciating Akhilesh for doing good job as the CM even though his department did not fare well like the departments he was managing before his sacking, Shivpal claimed the PWD and Irrigation departments did record work while in the revenue department, the revenue code bill was adopted after 36 years besides in past two year 42 new tehsils were established. Similarly in the water resources department 3500 new ponds were dug in his regime.

During his speech, the SP state president also welcomed the guests from other states and senior leaders who were attending the function. Former PM H D Devegowda, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and K C Tyagi, RLD president Ajit Singh, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani along with several other leaders were attending the function. Earlier, on October 24, a spat between Akhilesh and Shivpal were witnessed and even both leaders tried to snatch mike from each other during the meeting in presence of Mulayam Singh Yadav.