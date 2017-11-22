I am happy with team’s performance: Ravi Shastri

Kolkata: Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri is very happy with the team’s performance at Eden Garden here. In an event of a clubhouse Club Urbana launch at Urbana Residential complex, he expressed his satisfaction for Team India.

Incidentally, skipper Virat Kohli made his 50th international ton in Kolkata test, which ended up as a draw. Shastri said, “In this age Virat already have made 50 international centuries and I think sky is the limit for this guy.”

After seeing facilities and cover areas of Club Urbana he said there is ample scope to being attached with sports activity and if someone give an hour of time to sports then definitely it will pay back a lots of physical and mental positivity. He also didn’t forgot to say that Kolkata is always one of his favourite city in India.