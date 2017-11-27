Hyundai Releases BeTheBetterGuy – Road Safety Awareness Film

Agencies, New Delhi

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception, in association with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today released Road Safety film aimed at creating a positive change in the society and inspire people to adhere to traffic rules.

This film marks phase II of #BeTheBetterGuy road safety initiative by Hyundai since 2016 and draws attention to critical issues pertaining to road safety such as- Under Age Driving, Don’t Drink & Drive, Usage of Mobile Phone, Over Speeding & Violation of Traffic Signal.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. YK Koo, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is a responsible and caring brand globally. Through Safe Move – Road Safety Campaign; we want to spread the message of road safety and create strong awareness within communities for a positive Behavior Change.

We want to make Safe Move – Road Safety Campaign a mass movement in India in association with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and contribute by Big Impact activities towards making Hyundai a Life Time Partner of its customers.”

Supported by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Safe Move – Road Safety awareness film is unique in nature as it highlight various situations in our day-to-day life highlighting actions which can prevent mishaps.

The messages in this film revolve around creating innovative content, emphasizing on to ‘Be The Better Guy’ in an adverse situation. Safe Move is Hyundai Motor Group’s key CSR initiative across the globe.

The film features Hyundai’s Corporate Brand Ambassador Mr. Shah Rukh Khan promoting road safety practices. Phase II of ‘Safe Move – Road safety’ campaign will continue till end of 2017.

The initiative also has an offline road safety activity in association with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) at 150 Schools in 15 cities and 14 Malls in 6 cities. The campaign will also be promoted in prominent Cinema halls in top 20 cities.

Phase I of Road Safety Campaign #BeTheBetterGuy in 2016 was a big success clocking over 3.84 Million Views and has won prestigious awards on Road Safety campaign by eminent Indian media.

Along with digital films, Hyundai also conducted on-ground Road Safety activities like the School Contact Program and Resident Contact Program, which covered over 90,000 Students in 142 schools and 23,000 Residents in 146 Resident Welfare Associations in 10 cities across India.

#BeTheBetterGuy Phase – II Campaign: Communication Theme and Message The process of road safety begins with the driver taking responsibility for their individual actions. While some people are responsible, others do not appreciate their behavior.

These are the unsung heroes on the roads – they are the Better Guys and Hyundai salutes these heroes so that they can be role models for others and help in Behavior Change.

Message by Hyundai Corporate Brand Ambassador Mr. Shah Rukh Khan: {“Zaruri Nahi Ki Aap Apni Achchai Ke Liye Jaane Jaye. But Goodness Goes a Long Way. So #BeTheBetter Guy” }