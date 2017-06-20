HWL: India take on Netherlands today

Agencies, London

As Indian Men’s Hockey team take on Netherlands in last Pool B match tomorrow, Chief Coach Roelant Oltmans wants his men to keep up the winning momentum at the Hero Hockey World League semi-final.

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team has enjoyed three big wins on the trot at the Hero Hockey World League semi-final that is underway here at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium. Beating Scotland 4-1, Canada 3-0 fueled India’s start at the tournament, but it was 7-1 win against Pakistan yesterday that brought jubilation back home among the Indian hockey fans.

“It was a very good win for us not because it was against Pakistan but because we did well in the areas that had concerned us when we played the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament in Germany before coming to London,” stated skipper Manpreet Singh. The Dutch team is ranked at No 4 in the world and are seeded No 2 behind Olympic Gold Medalists Argentina in this tournament.

A win against them will ensure the Indian team goes into the quarterfinals as table toppers in Pool B. “I am quite pleased with the team’s performance so far but our job is not finished yet. We have to stay upbeat, continue to be aggressive and execute our plans to 100 per cent in all the areas to excel against The Netherlands who also have had a good start to the tournament,” Chief Coach Roelant Oltmans said.

India previously played The Netherlands at the 2016 Rio Olympics where they narrowly lost to the Dutch 1-2. But in 2015, India had beaten The Netherlands 3-2 in the shootout after a 5-5 draw in the regulation time. This feat helped India win the Bronze Medal at Hockey World League Final at Raipur.