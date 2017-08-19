Huge prospects for water sports in Bhopal : Admiral Lamba

Bhopal : The Chief of Indian Navy and president of Yachting Association of India, Admiral Sunil Lamba today officially announced commencement of six-day Raja Bhoj Multiclass Sailing Championship at Water Sports Centre at Upper Lake. State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt Yashodhara Raje Scindia chaired the inaugural session.

On the occasion, honorary general secretary of Yachting Association of India, commodore Atul Anand, president of Asian Sailing Federation Dr. Malav Shroff, Chairman S.P.D.C. Shri Ashok Thakkar, Secretary Sports Shri Sachin Sinha, director, sports and youth welfare Shri Upendra Jain, commissioner, Bhopal division, Shri Ajatshatru Shrivastava, commandant of 3EME centre, Brig Rajiv Sahni, Arjun Award recipient and chief sports coach sailing Shri G.L. Yadav, sports coach and players were present.

Chief Gust of the function, Admiral Sunil Lamba, sports minister Smt Yashodhara Raje Scindia and other guests sailed in a boat and conducted close inspection of practice session of players. Around 250 sports and officers of the country are participating in the sailing championship.

Ten events will be held on different boats under the competition. Sailing players will demonstrate their skills every day between 8.30 am and 11.30 am and 2 pm and 5 pm. The championship is being held at wide scale first time in Bhopal.