Huge portion of budget for farmers’ welfare

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a Jansamvad programme at Nagda and Unhel in Ujjain district. He said that a dam will be constructed at Ninabad near Nagda. Chouhan announced to opening of a college at Unhel, construction of a bus stand and sanction Rs one crore for the city’s development.

The Chief Minister said that a huge portion of the budget will be spent on works for welfare of farmers. Chouhan said that no student will be deprived of higher education due to shortage of funds. Government will pay the fees of students who secure more than 75 percent marks in Class 12th and get admission in higher education institutes.

He said that he will continue to work for the welfare of the farmers. Chouhan said that all efforts are being made to purchase onions from farmers by June 30 and if need arises it will be purchased after June 30 also.

Efforts are being made to make payments to farmers for their produce within 24 hours. The Chief Minister listened to the woes of the farmers and gave orders for redressal to related officials. MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat and Satish Malviya and other public representatives were present during the programme.