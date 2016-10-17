Houses of tribal and forest dwellers residing at hillocks will be illuminated

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that 24 hours electricity will be supplied to the houses of tribal and forest dwellers who are residing at hillocks. Sub-station will be established wherever it is needed. Chief Minister Chouhan was speaking at the Panch-Sarpanch and beneficiaries convention at Amgavan under the Rajendra Gram Tahsil of Anuppur.

He further mentioned that mobile has become necessity for all. Hence, action will be initiated to install BSNL towers or towers of other companies to enable people to link with mobile connectivity. Chouhan said that the chief minister of the state is a sevak of the people not ruler. He said that he has visited Pushparajgarh area 12 times and apprised himself about the problems of the people. And their grievances were redressed on priority basis during the grievances redressal meetings at Bhopal.

Chouhan said that people of the area must contribute alongside the chief minister for all round progress and development of the area. Chief Minister Chouhan mentioned that irrigation water will be provided to the agriculture fields by making small irrigation schemes as large irrigation projects are not possible in the area keeping in account the geographical conditions. Food grains will be provided to all despite non generation of food grains slips. Minister Omprakash Dhurve has contributed remarkably by distributing food grains among poor through camps in Anuppur district.

Chouhan has provided benefits worth Rs.18 crore 34 lakh to the area in the convention including awas pattas to 530 beneficiaries, wormy compost worth Rs. 26 lakh to 400 beneficiaries, sanction letter worth Rs. 140 lakh to 120 beneficiaries under Khet-Talaab scheme, benefit of Rs. 19 lakh 50 thousand to 8 gram sangathan under gramin ajivika mission and CIF, benefit of Rs. 4 crore 72 lakh to 400 girls under Ladli Laxmi Yojna, Rs. 6 lakh 50 thousand towards one tractor and 8 agriculture equipments, Rs. 8 thousand to 5 beneficiaries for plastic crates and free gas connections worth Rs. 6 lakh 40 thousand to 200 beneficiaries under the Ujjawala Yojna.

Furthermore, chouhan dedicated higher secondary school Amgavan costing Rs. 95 lakh and laid foundation of Tulna Awardhan Jal Praday Yojna costing Rs. 39 lakh 48 thousand. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Omprakash Dhurve, Minister of State and District In Charge Sanjay Satyendra Pathak, Former MLA Sudama Singh, Chairman of Tribal Finance Development Corporation Shivraj Shah and President Jila Panchayat Smt. Roopmati Singh were present on the occasion.