Hostels to be constructed in low literacy scheduled tribe areas

MoS Arya reviews activities of tribal affairs and scheduled caste welfare department

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Caste Welfare Lal Singh Arya said that new hostels will be opened in low literacy scheduled tribe areas. He told the district officers to notify such areas by selecting them.

Arya was reviewing the state level activities of Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Caste Welfare Department here today. MoS Arya gave directives for installing CCTV cameras in hostels and ashrams till December 31.

He instructed that the privacy should be considered while installing cameras and camera must be installed at the main gate also. Arya mentioned that this work must be carried out in all the hostels and the this work must be maintained and monitored.

He also told the officers to make the state level control room in this connection. Moreover, Arya instructed for redressing the pending cases of scholarship and residential assistance at the earliest.

He mentioned that a grading list of employees who perform works excellently and the employees who work at a slow speed will be made. He also directed to redress the post-matric scholarship applications by conducting a campaign till November 30.

Furthermore, Arya told the officers to inform him about the requirements of hostels, schools and colleges. He said that he should be informed about the scarcity like additional rooms within 8 days.

Arya also gave instructions to find out the reasons for 10 and 12th class drop out students. Moreover, he told the officers for redressing the cases of CM helpline most probably at first level.

Principal Secretary Scheduled Caste Welfare Ashish Upadhyaya, Principal Secretary Tribal Affairs S.N. Mishra, Commissioner Scheduled Caste Welfare Sachin Sinha, Managing Director Vanya Rakesh Singh and secretary Tribal Affairs Rajendra Prasad Mishra were present on the occasion.