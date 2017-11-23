Hong Kong Open: Sindhu enters quarter-final

New Delhi,

India’s ace star P V Sindhu entered the quarter-final of the Hong Kong Super Series on Thursday.Ranked 2nd in world rankings, Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of Japan in straight sets 21-14, 21-17, finishing the game in just 39 minutes.

This is Sindhu’s third career win against Ohori.Earlier this year, the Indian shuttler had defeated her Japanese opponent at the Asian Championship.Sindhu will now face Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sindhu had defeated Hong Kong’s Leung Yuet Yee 21-18 21-10 in the opening round.