Hong Kong Open: Sindhu beats Yamaguchi; enters semi-final

Hong Kong Indian star shuttler P V Sindhu defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi to enter the semi-final of the Hong Kong Superseries here on Friday.

Sindhu ranked 3rd in the world ranking beat her fifth seed Japanese opponent Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals in straight sets 21-12, 21-19 progressing to the semi-final of the event finishing the game in just 37 minutes.

This is the sixth time in their career both played against each other. Sindhu career record is now 4-2 against Yamaguchi.

Sindhu has taken her sweet revenge with this win after the World no 3 was edged out by the Japanese player in the semi-final of the French Open this year.