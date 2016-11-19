Honey Baisoya stretches lead to six with tournament best 64

Agencies, Digboi, Assam

Delhi’s Honey Baisoya seems poised for back-to-back wins on the PGTI. The 20-year-old who won in Shillong last week, stretched his overnight lead to a substantial six shots in round three of the IndianOil Servo Masters 2016 after he fired the week’s best score of eight-under-64 at the Digboi Golf Links on Friday.

Baisoya’s total stood at 18-under-198 on the penultimate day. Delhi’s Kapil Kumar, Honey’s cousin, continued to occupy second place as a result of his three-under-69 on day three of the Rs. 35 lakh event. Honey Baisoya (67-67-64), the overnight leader by one stroke, continued his golden run on the PGTI as he came up with a fantastic 64 in the third round.

Baisoya, currently placed fifth in the Rolex Ranking, converted three putts from 10 to 15 feet on the front-nine to register two birdies and an eagle. Another birdie on the seventh and an eagle for the third straight day on the 14th, where he once again drove the green, helped Honey race away into a five-shot lead even as his nearest rival Kapil stumbled with a bogey on the 13th.

The chip-in for birdie from the bunker on the 18th was the icing on the cake for Baisoya as it gave him a healthy six-shot advantage going into the final round. Honey, who began the tournament as the eagle leader with 12 eagles to his name, has so far added five more this week, including two in round three, in the process taking his tally to 17 and breaking Rashid Khan’s previous record for most eagles in a season which was 15 in 2014. Baisoya is now also poised to join Ashok Kumar as the only other player to win his first two titles on the PGTI in consecutive events. The other golfers who have back-to-back wins on the PGTI (but not their first two wins) are Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shamim Khan, Anirban Lahiri and Mithun Perera.