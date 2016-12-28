Honest use of tax money will encourage people not to evade taxes : Modi

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minster Narendra Modi today called for honest and optimum use of tax money in implementing welfare and development schemes to enhance peoples confidence in the government.

In an interactive session with the economists and other experts organised by NITI Aayog on the theme “Economic Policy – The Road Ahead”, the Prime Minister said,” if people get to know and feel that the taxes collected from them are been used for the schemes which is going to benefit them, then they will not evade the tax.”

In an effort to scale Indian economy to a new height, Mr Modi called for innovative approaches in areas relating to skill development and tourism. He said that more investment is needed in the tourism sector as it has huge potential. ‘’Our tourism sector has everything to attract tourist from world over,’’ he said.

The Prime Minister said, “The budget cycle has an effect on the real economy. In our existing budget calendar, the authorisation of expenditure comes with the onset of the monsoon, which results in the Government programmes being relatively inactive in the productive pre-monsoon months.”

He said that keeping this in view, the date of budget presentation is being advanced so that expenditure is authorised by the time the new financial year begins. He emphasized on having more agricultural universities and world class universities to provide world class education to youth.

On the issue of data driven policy making as suggested by one of the participant in the meeting, Mr. Modi said that it is an important issue and we must focus on it.

An IIM Bangalore Professor Pulak Ghosh had suggested in the meeting that after digitization drives, country is getting huge data and the collected data must be analysed to make the data driven policies as being done in some of the developed countries. In the meeting government was suggested to bring the tax rates down so that more and more people could be encouraged to pay taxes.