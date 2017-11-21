Honda cars eyes 17 pc growth in this fiscal, to launch six models in next 3 yrs

Auto major Honda Cars India Limited would be launching six models in the next three years and was eyeing to close the current fiscal with a 17 per cent growth in sales

volume.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Honda Cars vice-President Marketing and Sales Jnaneswar Sen said the company has sold 105,503 units during the first six months of the current fiscal (April to October), registering a 17 per cent growth.

‘We hope to maintain the same growth percentage for therest of the year’, he added. To a question, he said the company sold 1,57,000 unitsduring the last financial year.

Mr Sen the company would launch six models in the next three years. ‘This included new models and upgrading theexisting ones.

Stating that India has become the leading car market for Honda in the Asia Oceania region, excluding Japan and China,this year, Mr Sen said the company has exported a significantvolume of components and engines to 16 countries.

‘We have exported Rs.1,140 crore worth of auto components like crank shafts, forgings, manual transmissions and othersduring the last financial year,” he added.