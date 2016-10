Bhopal : Minister for Home and Transport Bhupendra Singh reached Jain Mandir Habibganj today. He had darshan of Poojya Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj.

He presented Shreephal to the Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj and took his blessings. Singh discussed with the office bearers of Chaturmas Ayojan Samiti about Prime Minister’s visit and inspected the arrangements. Singh mentioned that Sants play a paramount role in nation’s building and Acharya Shri’s life is an inspirational source for all of us.