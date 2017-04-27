Home Minister Singh releases fire mock drill’s comic book

Bhopal : Minister for Home and Transport Bhupendra Singh released a comic book focussing Fire Mock Drill. Effort has been made by the Disaster Management Institute to generate awareness among the school students towards fire incidents.

Information in simple language and through pictures has been provided in the comic book regarding safety and damage due to fire. It was informed that similar comic books will be published on earthquake, flood, industrial safety etc. in next two months.

The main objective of the comic book is to generate awareness among the public and students regarding disaster management.

Additional Chief Secretary Home K.K. Singh, Additional Inspector General Police Vijay Katariya, Executive Director Disaster Management Institute Sanjeev Singh, Director Dr. Rakesh Dubey, Deputy Director Dr. V.J. George were present on the occasion.