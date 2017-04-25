Home Minister, MoS Ahir likely to visit Maoist-hit Chhattisgarh today

Agencies, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir are likely to visit Chhattisgarh today to take stock of the situation after a major ambush that has left 25 CRPF personnel dead.

According to official sources, Mr Ahir was deputed earlier to visit alone but apparently after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night, the Union Home Minister, who was out of Delhi, would also rush in. Mr Singh briefed the Prime Minister last night explaining him the possible circumstances that led to the dastardly Maoists’ strike.

He also informed Mr Modi on steps taken for fast evacuation of the injured and the treatment of the injured. The government yesterday said, the sacrifice of the martyrs will not go in vain. The Union Home Minister, who was in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was earlier last evening briefed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

The martyred CRPF personnel in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in a well planned ambush by Maoists belonged to the 74th battalion. According to reports, the security forces were attacked by Maoists at two different locations of Burkapal and Chintagufa.

CRPF personnel were engaged in area sanitisation for a road construction project. The Chief Minister last night held an emergency meeting. He directed the officials to make every necessary arrangement so that the bodies of martyred troopers will reach to their native places as early as possible, according to the officer.

Names of 25 Martyred CRPF personnel are Insp/GD Raghubir Singh, SI/GD KK Das, ASI/GD Sanjay Kumar, ASI/GD Rameswar Lal, ASI/GD Naresh Kumar, HC/RO Surender Kumar, HC/RO Banna Ram, HC/GD LP Singh, HC/GD Naresh Yadav, HC/GD Padmanabhan, CT/GD Saurabh Kumar, CT/GD Abhay Mishra, CT/GD Banmali Ram, CT/GD NP Sonkar, CT/GD KK Pandey, Vinay Chandra Burman, P Alagupandi, CT/GD Abhay Kumar, CT/GD N Senthil Kumar, CT/GD N Thirumurgan, CT/GD Ranjit Kumar, CT/GD Ashish Singh, CT/GD Manoj Kumar, CT/GD Anup Karmakar and HC/GD Ram Mehar.