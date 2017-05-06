Homage paid to martyred soldiers; rally against Pakistan organized

Bhopal : Members of the Muslim community took out a rally after the Friday prayers to protest against the brutal killing of two Indian soldiers by the Pakistani Army.

The rally was taken out under the aegis of Aashikan-e-Rasool Alhae Sunnat Wal Jamaet Committee MP. The Committee’s Bhopal unit spokesman Pervez Ahmad Qadri said mass prayer was performed for the martyrs.

The prayer was led by state president Hazi Rafiq Khan, state general secretary Peerzada Taukir Nizami and state in-charge Maulana Mehfooz-ur-Rehman.

Later a rally was taken out from Sonia Gandhi Colony. Participants carrying placards shouted slogans against Pakistan and terrorism. The rally reached Prabhat Square where an effigy of Pakistan was torched.