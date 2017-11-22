Historic moment for Zimbabwe: US

Washington,

The US Government has congratulated all the citizens of Zimbabwe terming Robert Mugabe’s exit as President an extraordinary opportunity to set the country on a new path.

In a statement on Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex W Tillerson congratulated all those who raised their voices and stated peacefully and clearly that the time for change was overdue.

“With the resignation of Robert Mugabe, today marks an historic moment for Zimbabwe. The country has an extraordinary opportunity to set itself on a new path,” he added.

“The United States strongly supports a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Zimbabwe. As events unfold, we continue to call on all parties to exercise restraint and respect constitutional and civilian order,” it added.

“We urge Zimbabwe’s leaders to implement much-needed political and economic reforms for a more stable and promising future for the Zimbabwean people. We will continue to support the people of Zimbabwe as these reforms move forward,” he pointed out.

Whatever short-term arrangements the government may establish, the path forward must lead to free and fair elections. “The people of Zimbabwe must choose their own leaders,” the Secretary of State said.