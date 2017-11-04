Hillary took control of party: Donna Brazile

New York, The Democratic Party’s ex-interim chief has accused Hillary Clinton of seizing control of the party in exchange for funding during the 2016 campaign.

Donna Brazile alleges in her new book that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) signed a deal with Clinton’s team to keep the party financially afloat, a BBC News report said on Friday.

In exchange, the Clinton campaign would control the DNC’s “finances, strategy and all the money raised”, she said.She claimed the deal showed favouritism toward Mrs Clinton over Bernie Sanders.

The DNC was meant to be neutral in the contest between Mrs Clinton and her Democratic primary season challenger, Mr Sanders.Supporters of Mr Sanders have long insisted that the DNC was biased against him.But Mr Sanders’ 2016 campaign also signed its own joint fundraising agreement with the DNC.

In excerpts from Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House, published by Politico magazine, Ms Brazile wrote that Mrs Clinton’s “campaign had the DNC on life support, giving it money every month to meet its basic expenses”.

“The funding arrangement was not illegal but it sure looked unethical,” she added.”This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity.”

Ms Brazile came under fire last year after the anti-secrecy website released hacked DNC emails that revealed she had notified the Clinton campaign in advance of a question she would be asked at a town hall-style event hosted by CNN.