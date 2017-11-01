High-profile Delegation from the Republic of Ghana Visits Ajman Ruler’s Court and Academic Unit of Thumbay Group

A high-profile delegation from the Republic of Ghana, led by H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana and H.E. Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the first lady of the Republic of Ghana, visited the Ajman Ruler’s Court and Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman – the leading private medical university of the region owned and operated by Thumbay Group – on 31st October 2017.

The delegation also included senior government officials of Ghana as well as officials of the Consulateof Ghana, Dubai. At the Ruler’s Court, Ajman, the delegation was granted audience byHis Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council, UAE and Ruler of Ajman.

The delegation presented before His Highness, the Republic of Ghana’s eagerness for greater cooperation. At Gulf Medical University (GMU), the delegation was received by Mr. Thumbay Moideen – Founder, President Board of Trustees GMU, Prof. HossamHamdy – Chancellor of GMU, Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay – Vice President of the Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group and other members of Thumbay Group Board.

They were then presented with an overview of Thumbay Group’s activities in medical education, healthcare, research and other sectors, as well as an outline of the ongoing and upcoming expansion projects.

The delegation toured the University’s educational and research facilities, including the different ongoing projects of the hospitals and medical centers in the campus. They also visited the University’s Research & Innovation Center, Thumbay Institute of Precision Medicine and Translational Research, Thumbay Institute of Population Health and the Thumbay Institute of Health Workforce Development & Leadership.

Speaking about his experience at GMU, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said, “We are very impressed with what we have seen here. We are happy that many Ghanaian students are pursuing their medical education at GMU. We hope to see this remarkable model of healthcare, medical education and research replicated in Ghana.”

Complementing the Thumbay Institute of Precision Medicine and Translational Research at GMU, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commented that it was the best lab in the GCC region he had seen. He assured Mr. Thumbay Moideen of the government’s support to launch Thumbay Group’s projects in Ghana.

Mr. Thumbay Moideen said that Gulf Medical University was in the process of establishing campuses in three new countries, including Ghana. Thanking the delegation for their visit, he expressed Thumbay Group’s keenness to explore more areas of collaboration with Ghana.