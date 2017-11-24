Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
High Court refuses to stop the second phase of student wing elections

November 24, 2017 3:31 pm

Staff Reporter, Jabalpur

Those students who take part in the elections will participate in the elections, those who have to give the exams will give the exams. Giving this statement, the Madhya Pradesh High Court refused to stop the second phase of the student union elections in the private colleges of the state.

However, question was summoned from state government as second phase of elections is not being conducted in the professional-technical, engineering-medical colleges.

For this, the hearing date is decided 27th November. The State Government, Chief Secretary, Additional Secretary Higher Education, Commissioner Higher Education, Additional Director Higher Education have been made respondents in this case.

The case was heard before Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Rajiv Kumar Dubey on Wednesday. Advocate Ved Prakash Tiwari argued on behalf of Public Interest Petitioners Varun Dubey, Shubham Jain, Kanha Patel.

Posted in: Madhya Pradesh

