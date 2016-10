Agencies, Mumbai

Law enforcing authority today sounded an high alert in the city after spotting a drone, flying near the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) here by a pilot.

Police said the Indigo flight pilot had spotted a ‘Drone’, while landing the flight last night.

Later, he alerted authority, following which they have issued an high alert in the city.

Local police and other agencies are investigating more, sources added.