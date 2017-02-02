Hero MotoCorp sales dips by 13.53 percent in January 2017

Agencies, Mumbai

Motorcycle Major, Hero MotoCorp Ltd reported a decline of 13.53 percent in its total sales at 4,87,088 units. for the month of January 2017 as compared with 5,63,348 units sold in the same month a year ago.

There is a positive change in the market sentiment, which is reflected in the improved offtake, and the company expects industry sales to gradually return towards normalcy, company said in a filing with BSE. Last month, the company also expanded its global operations with the launch of brand Hero in Argentina. The company now has operations in 35 countries across Asia, Africa, South and Central America.