Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:10 pm - Tuesday November 22, 2016

Heritage Window at Govt. HSS

November 22, 2016 10:23 am

bpl1

Bhopal : Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya is awarding heritage window exhibitions to schools for promoting culture and heritage amongst its students with exemplary participation in “Poubi Lai” the story of giant Pythonâ€ exhibition and activities.

In this series, the second heritage window is being organised at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Parwalia Sadak, Bhopal. The exhibition focuses on diverse cultural heritage of North-East India. The exhibition will be dedicated to the school on Monday 21 November, 2016.

Posted in: Bhopal

You might like:

Demonetisation row : Modi accuses Oppn of misleading people Demonetisation row : Modi accuses Oppn of misleading people
Powerful quake hits Japan, Fukushima residents urged to flee tsunami Powerful quake hits Japan, Fukushima residents urged to flee tsunami
Former Madhya Pradesh Governor Ram Naresh Yadav passes away Former Madhya Pradesh Governor Ram Naresh Yadav passes away
Man dies while standing in a queue outside bank Man dies while standing in a queue outside bank