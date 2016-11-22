Heritage Window at Govt. HSS

Bhopal : Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya is awarding heritage window exhibitions to schools for promoting culture and heritage amongst its students with exemplary participation in “Poubi Lai” the story of giant Pythonâ€ exhibition and activities.

In this series, the second heritage window is being organised at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Parwalia Sadak, Bhopal. The exhibition focuses on diverse cultural heritage of North-East India. The exhibition will be dedicated to the school on Monday 21 November, 2016.